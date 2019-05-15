Farmer’s Market Opens

This weekend, be sure to buy fresh food, meet friends, and enjoy lunch at the City Park too! After much discussion, Linton’s Farmer’s Market will officially open Saturday, May 18th at 9AM, and it will again be located next to the tennis courts in Humphreys Park this year. Officials decided to return the market to the park at the same location this year after some debate about moving the market to a different venue.

This year’s Farmer’s Market promises to offer more fresh foods, friends, music, and more.

The market will offer a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables, as well as freshly baked goods, and handmade items. Make it part of your Saturday morning routine, as the market closes at 1PM each Saturday until the last date in Fall, which will be September 28th.



