Linton Cinema to host 4th Annual Free Summer Kids Films

Linton Cinema posted on their Facebook page today that their 4th Annual Free Summer Kids Films will start on May 22nd at 10:00am.
May 22 – 24: “Despicable Me 3″ *
May 29 – 31: *”The LEGO Batman Movie” *
June 5 – 7: *”Boss Baby”
June 12 – 14: “Smurfs: The Lost Village”
June 19 – 21: “The Emoji Movie”
June 26 – 28: “Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature”
July 3 – 5: “The Star” *
July 10 – 12: *”Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul”
July 17 – 19: “The My Little Pony Movie”
July 24 – 26: “Captain Underpants”
July 31 – Aug 2: “Ferdinand”
Aug 7 – 9: *”Paddington 2″ *