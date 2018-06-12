June 2018 Health Department Inspection Result

Inspections sent June 12, 2018
|Establishment
|Critical
|Non Critical
|Comments
|Linton Family Diner
|1
|6
|Dishwasher not properly sanitizing, Test strips not present, Ice Machine has moldy substance inside bin, 3 bay sink fixture is leaking, Lights above dish washing area are not covered, Rear storage area ceiling is in poor repair, Facility needs routinely cleaned
|The Breakfast Place
|0
|1
|Facility needs routinely cleaned especially in hard to reach areas
|The Pepperoni Grill
|0
|0
|No Violations
|White River Co op Junction
|0
|0
|No Violations
|Stahl’s Quality Meats
|0
|0
|No Violations
|Aunt D’s Cakes and More
|0
|0
|Opening Inspection
|Angels Cup of Heaven
|0
|0
|Opening Inspection
|Hidden Hills Golf
|0
|0
|No Violations
|C.B. Hatfield Mercantile
|0
|0
|No Violations
|Grips Pizza
|0
|0
|Opening Inspection
|American Legion (Jasonville)
|0
|0
|No Violations
|Etc. and Company
|0
|0
|Opening Inspection
|Country Porch Linton (West)
|1
|1
|Ice machine drain is not draining properly and is backing up into bin, Thermometer is not present in sandwich cooler
|Casey’s General Store (Linton)
|1
|2
|Chemical spray bottle not labeled, Women’s restroom has a leak under sink, Women’s restroom does not have a covered trash receptacle
|American Legion (Linton)
|0
|0
|No Violations
|Francisco De Borja Coffee
|0
|0
|No Violations
|Chuckles
|0
|0
|No violations
|CVS (Linton)
|0
|0
|No Violations
|Super Valu
|0
|1
|Rear door has visible gap along bottom
|Arby’s
|0
|2
|Removal of dead insects, Facility needs routinely cleaned especially in hard to reach areas
|Burger King
|0
|2
|Area around hot water heater is leaking and causing hazard, Door jams along bottom of rear door is in poor repair
|Country Porch Linton (East)
|0
|3
|Drink syrup bag is laying directly on floor, Thermometer is not present in sandwich cooler, Walk in cooler floor is soiled and needs cleaned especially near milk storage