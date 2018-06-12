June 2018 Health Department Inspection Result

Linton Family Diner 1 6 Dishwasher not properly sanitizing, Test strips not present, Ice Machine has moldy substance inside bin, 3 bay sink fixture is leaking, Lights above dish washing area are not covered, Rear storage area ceiling is in poor repair, Facility needs routinely cleaned

The Breakfast Place 0 1 Facility needs routinely cleaned especially in hard to reach areas

The Pepperoni Grill 0 0 No Violations

White River Co op Junction 0 0 No Violations

Stahl’s Quality Meats 0 0 No Violations

Aunt D’s Cakes and More 0 0 Opening Inspection

Angels Cup of Heaven 0 0 Opening Inspection

Hidden Hills Golf 0 0 No Violations

C.B. Hatfield Mercantile 0 0 No Violations

Grips Pizza 0 0 Opening Inspection

American Legion (Jasonville) 0 0 No Violations

Etc. and Company 0 0 Opening Inspection

Country Porch Linton (West) 1 1 Ice machine drain is not draining properly and is backing up into bin, Thermometer is not present in sandwich cooler

Casey’s General Store (Linton) 1 2 Chemical spray bottle not labeled, Women’s restroom has a leak under sink, Women’s restroom does not have a covered trash receptacle

American Legion (Linton) 0 0 No Violations

Francisco De Borja Coffee 0 0 No Violations

Chuckles 0 0 No violations

CVS (Linton) 0 0 No Violations

Super Valu 0 1 Rear door has visible gap along bottom

Arby’s 0 2 Removal of dead insects, Facility needs routinely cleaned especially in hard to reach areas

Burger King 0 2 Area around hot water heater is leaking and causing hazard, Door jams along bottom of rear door is in poor repair