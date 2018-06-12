June 12, 2018Derrick Tennant

June 2018 Health Department Inspection Result

Inspections sent June 12, 2018

Establishment Critical Non Critical Comments
Linton Family Diner 1 6 Dishwasher not properly sanitizing, Test strips not present, Ice Machine has moldy substance inside bin, 3 bay sink fixture is leaking, Lights above dish washing area are not covered, Rear storage area ceiling is in poor repair, Facility needs routinely cleaned
The Breakfast Place 0 1 Facility needs routinely cleaned especially in hard to reach areas
The Pepperoni Grill 0 0 No Violations
White River Co op Junction 0 0 No Violations
Stahl’s Quality Meats 0 0 No Violations
Aunt D’s Cakes and More 0 0 Opening Inspection
Angels Cup of Heaven 0 0 Opening Inspection
Hidden Hills Golf 0 0 No Violations
C.B. Hatfield Mercantile 0 0 No Violations
Grips Pizza 0 0 Opening Inspection
American Legion (Jasonville) 0 0 No Violations
Etc. and Company 0 0 Opening Inspection
Country Porch Linton (West) 1 1 Ice machine drain is not draining properly and is backing up into bin, Thermometer is not present in sandwich cooler
Casey’s General Store (Linton) 1 2 Chemical spray bottle not labeled, Women’s restroom has a leak under sink, Women’s restroom does not have a covered trash receptacle
American Legion (Linton) 0 0 No Violations
Francisco De Borja Coffee 0 0 No Violations
Chuckles 0 0 No violations
CVS (Linton) 0 0 No Violations
Super Valu 0 1 Rear door has visible gap along bottom
Arby’s 0 2 Removal of dead insects, Facility needs routinely cleaned especially in hard to reach areas
Burger King 0 2 Area around hot water heater is leaking and causing hazard, Door jams along bottom of rear door is in poor repair
Country Porch Linton (East) 0 3 Drink syrup bag is laying directly on floor, Thermometer is not present in sandwich cooler, Walk in cooler floor is soiled and needs cleaned especially near milk storage