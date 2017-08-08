August 2017 Health Department Inspection Result

Burger King 0 0 No Violations

Dairy Queen 0 0 No Violations

Arby’s 0 0 No Violations

American Legion (Linton) 0 0 No Violations

Country Porch (Jasonville) 0 0 Presence of mouse droppings in storage room, 3 bay sink and area has not been cleaned for some time, Facility needs routinely cleaned

Jiffy Treat 3 8 Date marking and labeling is not being conducted on all products, Hand washing sink in rear area is not clean, Bottle with bleach is not properly labeled, Test strips for sanitizing solution are not present, Wiping cloths are not being stored properly between use, Equipment is not being properly cleaned, Hand towels were not present at rear hand wash sink, Facility is not being routinely cleaned, Mops are not stored correctly

Wendy’s 0 2 Vent hood has paint peeling and chipping, Floor in walk in freezer is in poor repair

Fast Point 0 0 No Violations

Pinewood Plaza 2 2 Hand wash sink is leaking around faucet, Gas can is stored partially full in kitchen area, Thermometer is no present in prep cooler or freezer in pizza kitchen, Light shields are not present over prep area|and pizza oven

Bloomfield Tropical Snow 0 0 No Violations

Kittle’s Tropical Snow 0 0 No Violations

Dollar General (Linton West) 0 0 No Violations

Dollar General (Linton East) 0 0 No Violations

Long John Silver’s 0 0 No Violations

Dollar General (Worthington) 0 0 No Violations

Pepperoni Grill 1 3 Hand wash sink is being used for other than hand washing, All cooling units must have thermometers inside units, Salad cooler has a water gathering along bottom, Walk in cooler has a heavy build up of mold on items, Facility needs to clean hard to reach areas

Baeslers Market 0 1 Drying provisions are not present at baking hand wash sink

Ultimate Fitness Center 0 0 No Violations