6 days ago August 8, 2017Derrick Tennant

August 2017 Health Department Inspection Result

Inspections sent August 8, 2017

Establishment Critical Non Critical Comments
Burger King 0 0 No Violations
Dairy Queen 0 0 No Violations
Arby’s 0 0 No Violations
American Legion (Linton) 0 0 No Violations
Country Porch (Jasonville) 0 0 Presence of mouse droppings in storage room, 3 bay sink and area has not been cleaned for some time, Facility needs routinely cleaned
Jiffy Treat 3 8 Date marking and labeling is not being conducted on all products, Hand washing sink in rear area is not clean, Bottle with bleach is not properly labeled, Test strips for sanitizing solution are not present, Wiping cloths are not being stored properly between use, Equipment is not being properly cleaned, Hand towels were not present at rear hand wash sink, Facility is not being routinely cleaned, Mops are not stored correctly
Wendy’s 0 2 Vent hood has paint peeling and chipping, Floor in walk in freezer is in poor repair
Fast Point 0 0 No Violations
Pinewood Plaza 2 2 Hand wash sink is leaking around faucet, Gas can is stored partially full in kitchen area, Thermometer is no present in prep cooler or freezer in pizza kitchen, Light shields are not present over prep area|and pizza oven
Bloomfield Tropical Snow 0 0 No Violations
Kittle’s Tropical Snow 0 0 No Violations
Dollar General (Linton West) 0 0 No Violations
Dollar General (Linton East) 0 0 No Violations
Long John Silver’s 0 0 No Violations
Dollar General (Worthington) 0 0 No Violations
Pepperoni Grill 1 3 Hand wash sink is being used for other than hand washing, All cooling units must have thermometers inside units, Salad cooler has a water gathering along bottom, Walk in cooler has a heavy build up of mold on items, Facility needs to clean hard to reach areas
Baeslers Market 0 1 Drying provisions are not present at baking hand wash sink
Ultimate Fitness Center 0 0 No Violations
Phil Harris Gold Course 0 0 No Violations