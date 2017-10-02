October 2017 Health Department Inspection Result

Dollar General Solsberry 0 0 Opening Inspection

Autumn Trace 0 0 No Violations

The Grill 0 3 Reach in cooler shelves are in poor repair, Wiping clothes not stored in sanitizing solution, Facility needs routine cleaning

Pizza Hut (Linton) 0 0 No Violations

Vest Quick Mart 3 1 Employees eating at prep table, Cold foods in deli cooler are not holding temperature of 41 or below, Tuna 46, Cheese 45, Ham 45, Cold Cut 45, Discarded items, Rear door is standing open

Worthington Country Mart 0 0 No Violations

VFW Worthington 0 0 No Violations

American Legion (Worthington) 0 0 No Violations

Linton Elks 0 0 No Violations

VFW Linton 0 0 No Violations

Linton Moose 0 0 No Violations

China Sea 4 1 Scoops are not approved and being used improperly in product (R), Used rice bags are being reused to store food product (R), Hand Wash sink near prep area is being used for other than hand washing (R), Live and dead roaches were found in facility, Cloth rags are being improperly used in the reach in cooler

La Fiesta 0 0 No Violations

Hucks 5 3 No Certified Food Manager, Sandwich cooler not holding temperature (Meat Loaf 55, Potato Salad 57, Pudding 54), Contents of Sandwich cooler discarded, Placement of chicken prep sink, Hand wash sink not present in chicken prep area, Plans not submitted for approval before construction, Thermometers not present in all cooling devices, Front door has visible gap

Hendricksville Diner 0 0 No Violations

Thunderbird Café 0 0 No Violations

Jasonville Subway 0 1 Hand towels not present at hand wash sink

Monicals Pizza 0 0 No Violations

#1 Asian Buffett 0 0 No Violations

Huckleberry Winery 0 0 Opening Inspection

American Legion (Jasonville) 0 0 No Violations

American Legion (Bloomfield) 0 0 No Violations

Pizza Hut (Bloomfield) 0 0 No Violations

China House 2 9 Raw foods are being stored above ready to eat foods in walk in cooler, Kids playpen and toys are in kitchen area, Persons unnecessary to the retail food establishment operation are not allowed in the food preparation area, Open toed shoes are being worn while working in food prep area, Food items are not properly dated and labeled, Food is not properly covered while being stored in freezer, Wiping cloths are not being stored in sanitizing solution between use, Ice bin has moldy substance inside, The removal of dead insects and mouse droppings is not being conducted, Mops are not properly hung to dry, Facility needs to routinely clean

Route 67 1 2 Wiping sanitizer solution did not register any sanitizer level, Chemical test strips not present, Restroom does not have lid for trash receptacle

Freedom Country Store 0 0 No Violations

Subway (Bloomfield) 0 1 Ice machine has moldy substance inside

Dollar General (Jasonville) 0 0 No Violations