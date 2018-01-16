18 hours ago January 16, 2018Derrick Tennant

January 2018 Health Department Inspection Result

Inspections sent January 16, 2018

Establishment Critical Non Critical Comments
Shakamak IGA 0 5 Fly Strip used in meat room, Thermometers not present in several cooling units (R), Failure to remove dead insects from facility (R), Unnecessary clutter (old non-working equipment) from facility (R), Restroom does not have GFCI outlet near sink
Walmart 0 1 Deli cooler needs routinely cleaned under display pans
Sav a Lot 0 0 No Violations
Casey’s (Jasonville) 0 0 No Violations
CVS (Bloomfield) 0 0 No Violations
Dollar General (Bloomfield) 0 0 No Violations
Picnic Basket 2 1 Food items not properly dated or labeled (R), Drying provisions not present at hand wash sink, Facility is lacking a certified food manager at this time
Lighthouse Lunch Box 0 0 No Violations
Parkview Family Entertainment 0 0 No Violations
Joetta’s Pizza Villa 0 0 No Violations
Ruler Food Store 1 2 Eye wash station is blocked, No thermometer in walk- in cooler, Retail meat cooler needs cleaned
Aggies 1 1 Food items not properly dated and labeled, cooling device (reach- in freezer) needs cleaned
Lyons Petro 0 0 No Violations
Cinco De mayo 0 1 Thermometer not present in walk- in cooler
Casa Sevilla 0 2 Dry storage is not properly labeled (R), Dishwasher is leaking causing water to stand in dish washing area
Country Porch (Jasonville) 2 3 Milk was found in reach- in cooler at 53 degrees F, Hand wash sink had been used for other than hand washing, Milk was discarded ( 38 gallons, 3 ½ gallons, 11 quarts, 29 pints), 3 compartment sink has unnecessary clutter surrounding cleaning area
Geneva’s Pizza 0 0 No violations
Crossroads Café 0 0 No Violations
The Spot 0 3 Reach- in cooler (drink) needs cleaned, Light above prep table needs covered, Routine cleaning needs conducted- especially in bar area