January 2018 Health Department Inspection Result

Shakamak IGA 0 5 Fly Strip used in meat room, Thermometers not present in several cooling units (R), Failure to remove dead insects from facility (R), Unnecessary clutter (old non-working equipment) from facility (R), Restroom does not have GFCI outlet near sink

Walmart 0 1 Deli cooler needs routinely cleaned under display pans

Sav a Lot 0 0 No Violations

Casey’s (Jasonville) 0 0 No Violations

CVS (Bloomfield) 0 0 No Violations

Dollar General (Bloomfield) 0 0 No Violations

Picnic Basket 2 1 Food items not properly dated or labeled (R), Drying provisions not present at hand wash sink, Facility is lacking a certified food manager at this time

Lighthouse Lunch Box 0 0 No Violations

Parkview Family Entertainment 0 0 No Violations

Joetta’s Pizza Villa 0 0 No Violations

Ruler Food Store 1 2 Eye wash station is blocked, No thermometer in walk- in cooler, Retail meat cooler needs cleaned

Aggies 1 1 Food items not properly dated and labeled, cooling device (reach- in freezer) needs cleaned

Lyons Petro 0 0 No Violations

Cinco De mayo 0 1 Thermometer not present in walk- in cooler

Casa Sevilla 0 2 Dry storage is not properly labeled (R), Dishwasher is leaking causing water to stand in dish washing area

Country Porch (Jasonville) 2 3 Milk was found in reach- in cooler at 53 degrees F, Hand wash sink had been used for other than hand washing, Milk was discarded ( 38 gallons, 3 ½ gallons, 11 quarts, 29 pints), 3 compartment sink has unnecessary clutter surrounding cleaning area

Geneva’s Pizza 0 0 No violations

Crossroads Café 0 0 No Violations