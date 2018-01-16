January 2018 Health Department Inspection Result

Inspections sent January 16, 2018
|Establishment
|Critical
|Non Critical
|Comments
|Shakamak IGA
|0
|5
|Fly Strip used in meat room, Thermometers not present in several cooling units (R), Failure to remove dead insects from facility (R), Unnecessary clutter (old non-working equipment) from facility (R), Restroom does not have GFCI outlet near sink
|Walmart
|0
|1
|Deli cooler needs routinely cleaned under display pans
|Sav a Lot
|0
|0
|No Violations
|Casey’s (Jasonville)
|0
|0
|No Violations
|CVS (Bloomfield)
|0
|0
|No Violations
|Dollar General (Bloomfield)
|0
|0
|No Violations
|Picnic Basket
|2
|1
|Food items not properly dated or labeled (R), Drying provisions not present at hand wash sink, Facility is lacking a certified food manager at this time
|Lighthouse Lunch Box
|0
|0
|No Violations
|Parkview Family Entertainment
|0
|0
|No Violations
|Joetta’s Pizza Villa
|0
|0
|No Violations
|Ruler Food Store
|1
|2
|Eye wash station is blocked, No thermometer in walk- in cooler, Retail meat cooler needs cleaned
|Aggies
|1
|1
|Food items not properly dated and labeled, cooling device (reach- in freezer) needs cleaned
|Lyons Petro
|0
|0
|No Violations
|Cinco De mayo
|0
|1
|Thermometer not present in walk- in cooler
|Casa Sevilla
|0
|2
|Dry storage is not properly labeled (R), Dishwasher is leaking causing water to stand in dish washing area
|Country Porch (Jasonville)
|2
|3
|Milk was found in reach- in cooler at 53 degrees F, Hand wash sink had been used for other than hand washing, Milk was discarded ( 38 gallons, 3 ½ gallons, 11 quarts, 29 pints), 3 compartment sink has unnecessary clutter surrounding cleaning area
|Geneva’s Pizza
|0
|0
|No violations
|Crossroads Café
|0
|0
|No Violations
|The Spot
|0
|3
|Reach- in cooler (drink) needs cleaned, Light above prep table needs covered, Routine cleaning needs conducted- especially in bar area