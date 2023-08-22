Shelburn woman arrested for child molesting

FROM THE INDIANA STATE POLICE – PUTNAMVILLE DISTRICT:

In Sullivan County, the Indiana State Police initiated a criminal investigation after receiving information that a male, under the age of 14, had been molested. The investigation revealed that Rachel L. Martin, age 30, of Shelburn, allegedly molested the male minor.

After reviewing the investigation, Sullivan County Prosecutor Ann Mischler, requested an arrest warrant for Martin, and Sullivan County Superior Court granted an arrest warrant yesterday, August 21st, 2023. Martin was arrested that same day by Trooper Bill Clark of the Putnamville State Police Post without incident.

Martin is currently being held in the Sullivan County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond.

Investigating Officer: Indiana State Police Master Trooper Detective Angie Hahn of the Putnamville Post. Assisting Agency: Sullivan County Department of Child Services, and Susie’s Place.

Arrested and Charges: Rachel L. Martin, age 30, of Shelburn

Child Molesting where defendant is at least 21 years of age, Class 1 Felony

Under the Law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

