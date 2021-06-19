Sullivan County Arrest Record – June 19th, 2021

The Sullivan County, Indiana Sheriff’s Department’s Arrest Report for our Saturday, June 19th, 2021 publication is as follows:

WILLIAMS, BRYER LEE, age 18, of CARLISLE

Arrest Reason: COURT ORDERED – Theft – Theft where value of property is between $750 & $50k.

Bond: $54,000 with 10% allowed

EARLE, MATTHEW TODD, age 23, of TERRE HAUTE

Arrest Reason: ON STREET – Obstruction of Justice – def. knowingly or intentionally in an official proceeding or investigation absents him/her self from a proceeding or investigation to which he/she has been legally summoned

Bond: $15,000 Cash Only

Criminal Recklessness – Use when def. shoots a firearm into a building.

Bond: $15,000 Cash Only

WITVOET, EDDIE JOHN, age 55, of SHELBYVILLE

Arrest Reason: WARRANT – Domestic Battery – battery on spouse or former spouse; live-in or former live-in; or on person with whom def. has a child

Bond: $4,000 Cash Only

JOHNSON, KYLE RAY, age 20, of COAL CITY

Arrest Reason: ON STREET – Obstruction of Justice – def. knowingly or intentionally in an official proceeding or investigation absents him/her self from a proceeding or investigation to which he/she has been legally summoned

Bond: $15,000 Cash Only

Criminal Recklessness – Use when def. shoots a firearm into a building.

Bond: $15,000 Cash Only

COLSON, JAMES DEWAYNE, age 35, of EAST CLINTON

Arrest Reason: WARRANT – False Informing DAVIESS CO WARRANT

Bond: 0.00 Cash Only

Possession of Marijuana – Basic marijuana possession offense. First time offender.

Bond: $4,000 with 10% allowed

FISH, RONNIE LEE, age 32, TERRE HAUTE

Arrest Reason: COURT ORDERED – Dealing in Methamphetamine – Manufacture or deliver or finance the man. or del. of Methamphetamine.

No bond

Possession of Methamphetamine – This is the basic offense and for any amount below 5 grams.

No Bond

Possession of a Controlled Substance – Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV controlled substance w/o a

prescription or doctor’s order.

No Bond

Legend Drug Deception – def knowingly manufactures, purchases, sells, delivers, brings into Ind., or possess contraband legend drug

No Bond

TURPIN, PAUL MATTHEW, age 45, of LINTON

Arrest Reason: COURT ORDERED – GREENE CO HOLD

No bond

BLINE, JESS MICHAEL, age 64, of BICKNELL

Arrest Reason: ON STREET – Trafficking with an Inmate – def. knowingly or intentionally carries out or receives w/intent to carry out, an article from inmate in a penal or juvenile facility w/o prior authorization

Bond: $4,000 with 10% allowed

Official Misconduct – def., a public servant, knowingly or intentionally acquires or divests a pecuniary interest in property, transaction or enterprise based on insider knowledge or aids another to do so

Bond: $8,000 with 10% allowed

The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

