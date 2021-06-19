Greene County Jail Log – June 19th, 2021

The Greene County Jail Log for our June 19th, 2021 publication is shown below. Please keep in mind that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

Holden Edward Nicholson, age 19, of Carlisle was arrested for resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor, operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a Class A misdemeanor, as well as possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Nicholson has also been charged with a probation violation, which is a Class A misdemeanor. No bond.

Kevin Joseph Volz, age 50, of Indianapolis was booked on a warrant for domestic battery and resisting law enforcement, both Class A misdemeanors. Bond was set at $5,000 with ten percent allowed.

William Michael Clark, age 23, of St. Croix, Indiana was booked on a warrant for battery with bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor. No bond.

