Spring Mill State Park hosts day camp on July 25th

From the Indiana Department of Natural Resources:

Spring Mill State Park is hosting a day camp for children entering third through fifth grades on Tuesday, July 25th, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The day camp will introduce children to a number of outdoor activities. Campers will participate in nature games, take a close look at local flora and fauna while hiking with naturalist staff, discover how to use a compass, learn about caves while on a boat tour through Upper Twin Cave, learn about campfire safety while meeting Smokey Bear, and eat s’mores.

Campers will receive a Spring Mill Camp T-shirt, a drawstring Spring Mill bag, water, and an afternoon snack. Cost is $30 per child. The registration deadline to get a T-shirt in your child’s size is July 16th, and the deadline for registering for the camp itself is July 19th.

For more information on this and other upcoming events, contact Spring Mill State Park at (812) 849-3534 or sbelt@dnr.IN.gov.

Spring Mill State Park is located at 3333 State Road 60 East in Mitchell, which is less than 60 miles from Linton.

Photo by Tinthia Clemant from Pexels

