State Representative Hall: Tutoring grants now available

From the Indiana House Republicans:

While Indiana is making great strides in boosting student reading and math scores, more work needs to be done to get scores back to pre-pandemic levels. To support students in reaching their goals, Indiana Learns is providing grants to help families pay for after-school tutoring.

With Indiana Learns, eligible families can receive up to $1,000 to use toward approved math and reading tutors, and academic camps during school breaks for students in grades three to eight.

To be eligible, a student must qualify for the federal free or reduced lunch program and have scored below proficiency in either mathematics or English/language arts on ILEARN in 2022.

To find out if your student qualifies, click here.

“This is a great opportunity to help students improve their reading and math skills, and I hope more families consider applying for an Indiana Learns grant,” State Representative Dave Hall said in a statement.

Eligible students must use the funding before June 30, 2024. To learn more and apply, click here.

