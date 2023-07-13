State of Indiana has its first State Comptroller

From the Office of State Comptroller – Tera Klutz, CPA:

State Auditor Tera Klutz, CPA officially became Indiana’s first State Comptroller on July 1, 2023. The name change stems from House Enrolled Act (HEA) 1001-2023, which allows the State Auditor to be known as the State Comptroller to better align with the responsibilities of the office.

“The title of ‘State Comptroller’ provides a more appropriate depiction of the services we provide,” said Comptroller Klutz. “We balance the state’s checkbook, distribute tax dollars, provide year-end financial reporting and pay state employees.

“Due to the previous title of State Auditor, the most common misconception of my office was that we audit the State, other local governments or even individual taxpayers; however, those audits are performed by the State Board of Accounts and the Department of Revenue.”

HEA 1001, authored by State Rep. Jeff Thompson (R-Lizton) and sponsored by Sen. Ryan Mishler (R-Mishawaka) includes:

The auditor of state shall also be known as the state comptroller. After June 30, 2023, the auditor of state’s office shall use the title “state comptroller” in conducting state business, in all contracts, on business cards, on stationery, and with other means of communication as necessary. The change in title under this subsection does not invalidate any documents or transactions conducted in the name of the auditor of state.

The new law does not change Indiana’s constitution which creates the position, title and requirements to be elected Auditor of State. Indiana now joins the list of 19 other states who refer to their chief financial officer as the State Comptroller or Controller.

“We will continue serving Hoosiers as we have for the last six years, and now by updating the title we are clearing up a long-running misconception. The responsibilities of the office haven’t changed – just the title on the door.”

