IDEM hosting free electronics collection event in Sullivan County on July 29th

From the Indiana Department of Environmental Management:

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM), Electronic Recyclers of Indiana (ERI), Sullivan County Community Schools, and the Sullivan County Solid Waste Management District are hosting a free electronics recycling event on Saturday, July 29 at Sullivan High School, 902 North Section Street, Sullivan, Indiana from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.



This electronics collection event is open to the public and will help keep hazardous waste found in electronics from ending up in landfills. Unwanted electronics can be dropped off by drive-up or walk-up at no cost.



For a contactless delivery, please stay in your vehicle and staff from ERI will unload your unwanted electronics.

Accepted e-waste items include TVs, cables and wiring, cell phones, computer towers and monitors, printers, and more. For a full list of accepted e-waste items and more information about Indiana E-Cycle, please visit idem.IN.gov/recycle/indiana-e-cycle/.

Featured photo by Shawn Stutzman from Pexels

