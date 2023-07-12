Fugitive located in southern Greene County

FROM THE INDIANA STATE POLICE – JASPER DISTRICT:

*****Updated Information*****

Fugitive Located

At approximately 4:06 A.M. this morning, deputies with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office located Eric King (shown further below) in southern Greene County. King was arrested without incident, and there is no current risk to the public.

Eric James King, age 41, of Paoli

ISP seeking assistance locating armed and dangerous escapee

In Daviess County earlier today, Troopers with the Indiana State Police and Martin County Sheriff’s Office attempted to arrest Eric James King, age 41, of Paoli on a warrant for escape out of Martin County. When officers located King on US 231 in Daviess County, he refused to comply with officers and fled the scene in a vehicle. It is believed that King’s vehicle ran out of fuel and pulled into a private drive. When officers located and attempted to take King into custody, he was able to gain control of a police vehicle, which he used to ram another police vehicle. King fled the scene in the stolen vehicle and eventually crashed in a field in southern Greene County. After an extensive search of the area, police were unable to locate King.

King is a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, with brown hair, brown eyes, with a beard and mustache. If anyone observes King, do not approach, and call 911. King should be considered armed and dangerous.

Nothing else will be released at this time.

