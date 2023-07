This years’ Linton Freedom Festival did not disappoint; it contained several entries from the past, as well as some new faces, groups, and businesses in what is often dubbed the biggest Fourth of July Parade in the State of Indiana. The weather was a little warm, if you were not in the shade, and a little muggy with some humidity in the air. Here are various photos and videos, which highlight some of the 2023 parade entries:

