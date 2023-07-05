Greene County Foundation’s 2023 Designated Grant Recipients

From the Greene County Foundation:

Designated funds are created by donors or agencies to provide ongoing funding for the mission of the organizations they support, and each year, the Foundation disburses a percentage of these funds to the recipients. The principal remains invested, ensuring that these funds continue to support local organizations for years to come. This year, the Foundation awarded almost $120,000 to 44 local organizations across the county.

The following organizations received designated grants:

4-H Clubs of Greene County received a payout from the Powers 4-H Fund

Bloomfield First Baptist Church received a payout from the Bloomfield First Baptist Church Fund and the Bloomfield First Baptist Church Child Care Fund

Bloomfield-Eastern Greene CountyLibrary received a payout from the Linton Elks Fund

Carnegie Heritage & Arts Center of Greene County received a payout from the Carnegie Heritage and Arts CenterFund

Clayton Family Cemetery received a payout from the Clayton Family Cemetery Fund

Clothe-A-Child received a payout from the Jerry and Caroll Bays Fund

Eastern Greene Schools received a payout from the Eastern Greene Legacy 50 Thunderbird Fund and the Emily SpeerMemorial Fund

Friends of Goose Pond received a payout from the Friends of Goose Pond Endowment Fund

Generations received a payout from the Generations Fund

German Memory Hill Cemetery received a payout from the German Memory Hill Cemetery Fund

Greene County Historical Society received a payout from the Pioneer Families Memorial Fund

Greene County Humane Society received a payout from the Greene County Humane Society Fund

Greene County Literacy Coalition Inc. received a payout from the Greene County Literacy Fund

Greene County Shrine Club received a payout from the Greene County Shrine Club Fund

Greene County Soccer Association received a payout from the Greene County Soccer Association Endowment in memory of Norma Evans

Greene County Voices for Kids received a payout from the Voices for Kids Fund

Habitat for Humanity received a payout from the Habitat for Humanity Fund

Indiana Forestry EducationalFoundation received a payout from the IFEF Endowment Fund and IFEF Growth Fund

Indiana Military Museum received a payout from the United States Submarine Veterans-Hoosier Base-SSN 697 Fund

Jasonville Public Library received a payout from the Linton Elks Fund

Jasonville Senior Citizens Center received a payout from the Smithville Senior Centers Endowment

Linton Civitan received a payout from the Linton Civitan Fund

Linton Public Library received a payout from the Linton Elks Fund

Linton-Stockton High School Athletic Department received a payout from the Linton-Stockton High School Athletic Fund

Linton-Stockton School Corporation received a payout from the Wayne Pope Teachers’ Fund

Lyons Fire Department received a payout from the Lyons Fire Department Fund

Middle Way House, Inc received a payout from the Middle Way House Fund

MSD of Shakamak received a payout from the Linda Pope Hert Teachers’ Fund, Robert Bingham Endowment Fund, and Wilburn “Dutch” and Juanita Rowe Fund

Open Arms Christian Ministries received a payout from the Open Arms Endowment Fund

Owensburg Cemetery Association received a payout from the Morris Hudson Memorial Fund and Owensburg CemeteryEndowment Fund

Phil Harris Charities received a payout from the Phil Harris Charities Fund

Phil Harris Golf Course received a payout from the Tom Hilderbrand Memorial Fund

Prairie Chapel Cemetery, Inc. received a payout from the Prairie Chapel Cemetery Endowment

Prairie Chapel Church received a payout from the Prairie Chapel Church Fund

Saron United Church of Christ received a payout from the Saron Church Paul Bauch Fund and Saron United Church of Christ Linton Fund

Shawnee Theatre of Greene County, Inc. received a payout from the Shawnee Theatre Fund

SON Ministries, Inc. received a payout from the Son Ministries Food Pantry Fund

Town of Bloomfield received a payout from the Helen Hunter Town of Bloomfield Fund

Town of Lyons received a payout from the Russel and Eva Powers Lyons Fund and the Steward Lyons-Washington TownshipFund

Wagler Education and Training Center received a payout from the High School Equivalency Fund

Walnut Grove Church received a payout from the Walnut Grove Fellowship Building Fund

White River Valley School District received a payout from the Dr and Mrs R W Powers Trip Fund and the Wilburn“Dutch” and Juanita Rowe Fund

Worthington Jefferson Township PublicLibrary received a payout from the Linton Elks Fund

Worthington Senior Center received a payout from the Smithville Senior Centers Endowment

Photos courtesy the Greene County Foundation

