Greene County Foundation’s 2023 Designated Grant Recipients

From the Greene County Foundation:

Designated funds are created by donors or agencies to provide ongoing funding for the mission of the organizations they support, and each year, the Foundation disburses a percentage of these funds to the recipients. The principal remains invested, ensuring that these funds continue to support local organizations for years to come. This year, the Foundation awarded almost $120,000 to 44 local organizations across the county.

  • The following organizations received designated grants:
  • 4-H Clubs of Greene County received a payout from the Powers 4-H Fund
  • Bloomfield First Baptist Church received a payout from the Bloomfield First Baptist Church Fund and the Bloomfield First Baptist Church Child Care Fund
  • Bloomfield-Eastern Greene CountyLibrary received a payout from the Linton Elks Fund
  • Carnegie Heritage & Arts Center of Greene County received a payout from the Carnegie Heritage and Arts CenterFund
  • Clayton Family Cemetery received a payout from the Clayton Family Cemetery Fund
  • Clothe-A-Child received a payout from the Jerry and Caroll Bays Fund
  • Eastern Greene Schools received a payout from the Eastern Greene Legacy 50 Thunderbird Fund and the Emily SpeerMemorial Fund
  • Friends of Goose Pond received a payout from the Friends of Goose Pond Endowment Fund
  • Generations received a payout from the Generations Fund
  • German Memory Hill Cemetery received a payout from the German Memory Hill Cemetery Fund
  • Greene County Historical Society received a payout from the Pioneer Families Memorial Fund
  • Greene County Humane Society received a payout from the Greene County Humane Society Fund
  • Greene County Literacy Coalition Inc. received a payout from the Greene County Literacy Fund
  • Greene County Shrine Club received a payout from the Greene County Shrine Club Fund
  • Greene County Soccer Association received a payout from the Greene County Soccer Association Endowment in memory of Norma Evans
  • Greene County Voices for Kids received a payout from the Voices for Kids Fund
  • Habitat for Humanity received a payout from the Habitat for Humanity Fund
  • Indiana Forestry EducationalFoundation received a payout from the IFEF Endowment Fund and IFEF Growth Fund
  • Indiana Military Museum received a payout from the United States Submarine Veterans-Hoosier Base-SSN 697 Fund
  • Jasonville Public Library received a payout from the Linton Elks Fund
  • Jasonville Senior Citizens Center received a payout from the Smithville Senior Centers Endowment
  • Linton Civitan received a payout from the Linton Civitan Fund
  • Linton Public Library received a payout from the Linton Elks Fund
  • Linton-Stockton High School Athletic Department received a payout from the Linton-Stockton High School Athletic Fund
  • Linton-Stockton School Corporation received a payout from the Wayne Pope Teachers’ Fund
  • Lyons Fire Department received a payout from the Lyons Fire Department Fund
  • Middle Way House, Inc received a payout from the Middle Way House Fund
  • MSD of Shakamak received a payout from the Linda Pope Hert Teachers’ Fund, Robert Bingham Endowment Fund, and Wilburn “Dutch” and Juanita Rowe Fund
  • Open Arms Christian Ministries received a payout from the Open Arms Endowment Fund
  • Owensburg Cemetery Association received a payout from the Morris Hudson Memorial Fund and Owensburg CemeteryEndowment Fund
  • Phil Harris Charities received a payout from the Phil Harris Charities Fund
  • Phil Harris Golf Course received a payout from the Tom Hilderbrand Memorial Fund
  • Prairie Chapel Cemetery, Inc. received a payout from the Prairie Chapel Cemetery Endowment
  • Prairie Chapel Church received a payout from the Prairie Chapel Church Fund
  • Saron United Church of Christ received a payout from the Saron Church Paul Bauch Fund and Saron United Church of Christ Linton Fund
  • Shawnee Theatre of Greene County, Inc. received a payout from the Shawnee Theatre Fund
  • SON Ministries, Inc. received a payout from the Son Ministries Food Pantry Fund
  • Town of Bloomfield received a payout from the Helen Hunter Town of Bloomfield Fund
  • Town of Lyons received a payout from the Russel and Eva Powers Lyons Fund and the Steward Lyons-Washington TownshipFund
  • Wagler Education and Training Center received a payout from the High School Equivalency Fund
  • Walnut Grove Church received a payout from the Walnut Grove Fellowship Building Fund
  • White River Valley School District received a payout from the Dr and Mrs R W Powers Trip Fund and the Wilburn“Dutch” and Juanita Rowe Fund
  • Worthington Jefferson Township PublicLibrary received a payout from the Linton Elks Fund
  • Worthington Senior Center received a payout from the Smithville Senior Centers Endowment

Photos courtesy the Greene County Foundation

