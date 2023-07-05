Greene County Foundation’s 2023 Designated Grant Recipients

From the Greene County Foundation:
Designated funds are created by donors or agencies to provide ongoing funding for the mission of the organizations they support, and each year, the Foundation disburses a percentage of these funds to the recipients. The principal remains invested, ensuring that these funds continue to support local organizations for years to come. This year, the Foundation awarded almost $120,000 to 44 local organizations across the county.
- The following organizations received designated grants:
- 4-H Clubs of Greene County received a payout from the Powers 4-H Fund
- Bloomfield First Baptist Church received a payout from the Bloomfield First Baptist Church Fund and the Bloomfield First Baptist Church Child Care Fund
- Bloomfield-Eastern Greene CountyLibrary received a payout from the Linton Elks Fund
- Carnegie Heritage & Arts Center of Greene County received a payout from the Carnegie Heritage and Arts CenterFund
- Clayton Family Cemetery received a payout from the Clayton Family Cemetery Fund
- Clothe-A-Child received a payout from the Jerry and Caroll Bays Fund
- Eastern Greene Schools received a payout from the Eastern Greene Legacy 50 Thunderbird Fund and the Emily SpeerMemorial Fund
- Friends of Goose Pond received a payout from the Friends of Goose Pond Endowment Fund
- Generations received a payout from the Generations Fund
- German Memory Hill Cemetery received a payout from the German Memory Hill Cemetery Fund
- Greene County Historical Society received a payout from the Pioneer Families Memorial Fund
- Greene County Humane Society received a payout from the Greene County Humane Society Fund
- Greene County Literacy Coalition Inc. received a payout from the Greene County Literacy Fund
- Greene County Shrine Club received a payout from the Greene County Shrine Club Fund
- Greene County Soccer Association received a payout from the Greene County Soccer Association Endowment in memory of Norma Evans
- Greene County Voices for Kids received a payout from the Voices for Kids Fund
- Habitat for Humanity received a payout from the Habitat for Humanity Fund
- Indiana Forestry EducationalFoundation received a payout from the IFEF Endowment Fund and IFEF Growth Fund
- Indiana Military Museum received a payout from the United States Submarine Veterans-Hoosier Base-SSN 697 Fund
- Jasonville Public Library received a payout from the Linton Elks Fund
- Jasonville Senior Citizens Center received a payout from the Smithville Senior Centers Endowment
- Linton Civitan received a payout from the Linton Civitan Fund
- Linton Public Library received a payout from the Linton Elks Fund
- Linton-Stockton High School Athletic Department received a payout from the Linton-Stockton High School Athletic Fund
- Linton-Stockton School Corporation received a payout from the Wayne Pope Teachers’ Fund
- Lyons Fire Department received a payout from the Lyons Fire Department Fund
- Middle Way House, Inc received a payout from the Middle Way House Fund
- MSD of Shakamak received a payout from the Linda Pope Hert Teachers’ Fund, Robert Bingham Endowment Fund, and Wilburn “Dutch” and Juanita Rowe Fund
- Open Arms Christian Ministries received a payout from the Open Arms Endowment Fund
- Owensburg Cemetery Association received a payout from the Morris Hudson Memorial Fund and Owensburg CemeteryEndowment Fund
- Phil Harris Charities received a payout from the Phil Harris Charities Fund
- Phil Harris Golf Course received a payout from the Tom Hilderbrand Memorial Fund
- Prairie Chapel Cemetery, Inc. received a payout from the Prairie Chapel Cemetery Endowment
- Prairie Chapel Church received a payout from the Prairie Chapel Church Fund
- Saron United Church of Christ received a payout from the Saron Church Paul Bauch Fund and Saron United Church of Christ Linton Fund
- Shawnee Theatre of Greene County, Inc. received a payout from the Shawnee Theatre Fund
- SON Ministries, Inc. received a payout from the Son Ministries Food Pantry Fund
- Town of Bloomfield received a payout from the Helen Hunter Town of Bloomfield Fund
- Town of Lyons received a payout from the Russel and Eva Powers Lyons Fund and the Steward Lyons-Washington TownshipFund
- Wagler Education and Training Center received a payout from the High School Equivalency Fund
- Walnut Grove Church received a payout from the Walnut Grove Fellowship Building Fund
- White River Valley School District received a payout from the Dr and Mrs R W Powers Trip Fund and the Wilburn“Dutch” and Juanita Rowe Fund
- Worthington Jefferson Township PublicLibrary received a payout from the Linton Elks Fund
- Worthington Senior Center received a payout from the Smithville Senior Centers Endowment
Photos courtesy the Greene County Foundation