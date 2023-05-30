GCGH cafeteria announces dine-in & carry-out is back for general public

Earlier today, the Greene County General Hospital announced that its cafeteria has re-opened for dine-in and carry-out to the general public. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner will be available Monday through Friday. This week’s menu is shown below:

Prior to Covid, the cafeteria had grown to a be a favorite spot to eat, but the hospital was forced to reduce these services to the public during the viral outbreak. So, the return of the food services has been long-awaited by many.

For regular menu updates, as well as additional information, visit GCGH online here: https://greenecountyhospital.com/weekly-curbside-pickup-menu/

