Hoosier voters receiving postcards as part of routine mailing list update

From the Office of Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales:

Hoosier voters will be receiving postcards in the mail from the Secretary of State’s Election Division. The mailings are part of a statewide voter list maintenance. The goal is to identify outdated, duplicate, and inaccurate voter registrations to improve the accuracy and integrity of Indiana’s voter registration list.

You do not have to do anything in response to receiving a postcard. If a postcard is returned by the Post Office as undeliverable, a second postcard will be sent to the forwardable address on file with the U.S. Postal Service. The second postcard will ask the voter to confirm or update their residence address or cancel their Indiana voter registration using a postage pre-paid voter response card. Hoosiers who receive a second postcard should follow the instructions to complete and return the pre-addressed, postage-paid response card to the Secretary of State Election Division.

This process required by federal and state law is part of ongoing effort to identify outdated, duplicate, and inaccurate voter registrations.

A registration “flagged” as inaccurate by this process can only be canceled by a county voter registration board if the “flagged” registration is not utilized for voting in two successive federal elections. Voters can correct or update a “flagged” registration by mail, in-person at their county clerk’s office, or at the polls when they vote in a Primary or General Election.

“One of my top priorities is to clean the voter rolls. These postcards help ensure more accurate voter registration lists on a county and statewide level. This update will give us a clearer picture of voter turnout and protecting the integrity of our elections,” said Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales. “As Indiana’s Chief Elections Officer, I am committed to making sure Hoosiers are confident at the polls. We will continue to look for creative ways for voters to update their registration.”

These mailings should also serve as a reminder for Hoosiers to verify, update or start a voter registration online at http://www.indianavoters.com. Voters can also visit their county clerk’s office to register or update their voter registration. An image of a sample postcard can be found online.

