Weekend Road Trip: Spring Mill to host Village Wine Tasting Experience on April 29th

From the Indiana Department of Natural Resources:

Spring Mill State Park will host its first Village Wine Tasting Experience on April 29th from 5:30 to 8 p.m. in its Pioneer Village.



Four wineries will offer drinks at the event, including: French Lick Winery, Hunters Ridge Winery from Salem, Carousel Winery from Mitchell, and Monkey Hollow Winery from St. Meinrad. Products from the wineries will be available for cash purchase.



In addition to the wine tasting, there will be appetizers, music, interpretive programs, photo opportunities, and other activities.



Advance registration is required and can be made by stopping by the Spring Mill office or calling (812) 849-3534 between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. daily. Cost is $20, and payment must be made at the time of registration. The park entrance fee of $7 for in-state vehicles and $9 for out of state vehicles applies. All attendees must present their ID at the time of arrival. The last day to register is April 25th.



Participants not staying at the park’s campground must have a designated driver who is also 21 or older. The driver will not be charged admission but can participate in all aspects of the event that are not the wine tasting. Those staying at the campground for the event must use the provided shuttle to get to the event and pay the $20 admission cost. There will be no designated drivers from the campground.



For more information on the event, contact Colletta Prewitt, interpretive naturalist, at (812) 849-3534 or cprewitt@dnr.IN.gov.



Spring Mill State Park (on.IN.gov/springmill) is located at 3333 State Road 60 East in Mitchell, Indiana.

Photo by Valeria Boltneva from Pexels

