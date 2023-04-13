Search warrant leads to drug arrests in Sullivan

FROM THE INDIANA STATE POLICE – PUTNAMVILLE DISTRICT:

In Sullivan County yesterday, Wednesday, April 12th, 2023, the Indiana State Police, with the assistance from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department, Sullivan City Police Department, and Shelburn Police Department, conducted an investigation after receiving information that a male and a female, both of Sullivan, were suspected of dealing narcotic drugs. As a result of several investigative techniques, a search warrant was applied for and granted at a residence located in the 300 block of Indiana Avenue in Sullivan.

During the execution of the search warrant, officers seized 10 grams of methamphetamine, 100 grams of marijuana, 120 hypodermic syringes, 100 prescription pills (legend drug) and drug paraphernalia.

Three children were also inside the residence. The Sullivan County Department of Child Services was contacted in reference to the care of the children. Two adults in the residence, Nicole L. Frazee, age 40, and Jeremy T. Willis, age 38, both of Sullivan, were taken into custody without incident and transported to the Sullivan County Jail.

Arrested and Preliminary Charges:

Jeremy T. Willis, age 38, Sullivan

Dealing Methamphetamine, Level 2 Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 3 Felony

Neglect of Dependent, Level 5 Felony

Possession of Hypodermic Syringes, Level 6 Felony

Possession of Legend Drug, Level 6 Felony

Nicole L. Frazee, age 40, Sullivan

Dealing Methamphetamine, Level 2 Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 3 Felony

Neglect of Dependent, Level 5 Felony

Possession of Hypodermic Syringes, Level 6 Felony

Possession of Legend Drug, Level 6 Felony

Anyone with information regarding illegal drugs is encouraged to contact the Indiana State Police Putnamville Post at (765) 653-5272, all calls are confidential and could save a life.

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Photos: Various evidence seized

Like this: Like Loading...