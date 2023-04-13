Collaborative police investigation leads to narcotics and U.S. currency

FROM THE INDIANA STATE POLICE – PUTNAMVILLE DISTRICT:

In Vigo County late last week, after a lengthy collaborative investigation involving the Indiana State Police, Terre Haute Police Department, Vigo County Sheriff’s Department, and the Drug Enforcement Administration, officers were able to collect enough evidence leading to the arrest of five suspects. These suspects were involved in a large-scale methamphetamine and marijuana distribution organization.

On Friday, April 7th, 2023, officers seized approximately $240,000 of U.S. currency, 8 guns, 41.3 ounces of methamphetamine, 41 pounds of marijuana, 99 commercially packaged THC edibles, 85 THC vapes, 2 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, 2.6 grams of LSD, and approximately 321 grams of THC wax.

All five suspects were arrested and taken to the Vigo County Jail without incident.

This case remains under investigation and additional arrests may be forthcoming.

Arrested and Preliminary Charges:

Johnathon Avery, age 30, Terre Haute:

Dealing Methamphetamine, Level 2 Felony

Conspiracy to Deal Methamphetamine, Level 2 Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 3 Felony

Ryan Long, age 35, Brazil

Dealing Methamphetamine, Level 2 Felony

Conspiracy to Deal Methamphetamine, Level 2 Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 3 Felony

Justin Coogan, age 21, Terre Haute

Dealing Methamphetamine, Level 2 Felony

Conspiracy to Deal Methamphetamine, Level 2 Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 3 Felony

Nicholas Raley, age 43, of Rosedale

Dealing Methamphetamine, Level 2 Felony

Conspiracy to Deal Methamphetamine, Level 2 Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 3 Felony

Jerry Woodfin, age 54, Terre Haute

Dealing Methamphetamine, Level 2 Felony

Conspiracy to Deal Methamphetamine, Level 2 Felony

Possession Methamphetamine, Level 3 Felony

Anyone with knowledge of illegal drug activity in this area is requested to call the Indiana State Police Putnamville Post at (765) 653-4114. All calls are confidential.

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Featured photo: Seized evidence

