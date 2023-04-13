McCormick’s Creek State Park reopens for limited use

From the Indiana Department of Natural Resources:

McCormick’s Creek State Park, which was severely damaged by recent tornado activity, will reopen to limited use.

Many park trails remain closed, though, and the campground will be closed through October 1st. Individuals with campground reservations are being contacted directly and given full refunds, and no new reservations for camping at McCormick’s Creek will be accepted for arrival dates through the end of 2023.

Volunteers who would like to help with park cleanup can sign up at https://bit.ly/mccormicks-creek-volunteer, and they will be contacted by Indiana State Parks staff in the coming weeks.

When guests arrive, they will receive a handout of facilities and services available, with updates also available online at on.IN.gov/mccormickscreeksp to check ahead of a visit. Park interpretive naturalists will be roving in key park locations to answer questions, as available.

Photos and video of park damage and ongoing cleanup efforts can be accessed through the Department of Natural Resources’ Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/INdnr.

McCormick’s Creek State Park (on.IN.gov/mccormickscreeksp) is located at 250 McCormick’s Creek Park Road in Spencer.

