Local farms honored with Hoosier Homestead Award

Family farms across the state were recently recognized with Hoosier Homestead awards.



Locally, the Brown farm in Martin County received a Centennial Award, and the Hays farm in Greene County received a Centennial and Sesquicentennial Award.



The Hoosier Homestead Award Program honors families who have made significant contributions to Indiana agriculture. Instituted in 1976, the program recognizes the impact these family farms have made on the economic, cultural and social advancements of Indiana. In the past 47 years, more than 5,800 farms have received the honor.



To be named a Hoosier Homestead, farms must be owned by the same family for at least 100 consecutive years and consist of more than 20 acres or produce more than $1,000 of agricultural products per year. The award distinctions are Centennial, Sesquicentennial and Bicentennial – for 100, 150 and 200 years, respectively.



“Congratulations to our family-owned farms in Senate District 39. Farms like the Brown and Hays farms are the backbone of our state and communities. I wish these families all the success in the years to come,” State Senantor Eric Bassler said in a press release.



To learn more about the program or to apply for a Hoosier Homestead Award, visit in.gov/isda/2337.htm.