Indiana AG Rokita invites Hoosiers to visit IndianaUnclaimed website

From the Office of the Indiana Attorney General, Todd Rokita:
Attorney General Todd Rokita invites Hoosiers to visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov and see what treasures may await you. “It’s my office’s commitment to return unclaimed property to Hoosiers,” Attorney General Rokita said.
Last year, Attorney General Rokita’s Unclaimed Property Division returned $62 million to Hoosiers, and you could be next. Check out some of the types of property that might go unclaimed:
- Unclaimed wages or commissions
- Money orders
- Safety deposit box contents
- Savings and checking accounts
- Refunds
- Overpayments such as:
- Credit card balances
- Cell phone bills
- DMV payments
Once unclaimed property is in its custody, the Unclaimed Property Division conducts an outreach effort to locate the rightful owners or heirs.
Individuals and/or businesses have 25 years in which to claim money once it is reported to the Unclaimed Property Division.
Just this year we’ve already returned over $21 million to Hoosiers, with nearly $800 million just waiting to be claimed.
So be sure to check IndianaUnclaimed.gov or text CLAIM to 46220 to search your name, family, or business. You can also contact the Unclaimed Property Division at (866) 462-5246 or updmail@atg.in.gov.