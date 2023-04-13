Indiana AG Rokita invites Hoosiers to visit IndianaUnclaimed website

From the Office of the Indiana Attorney General, Todd Rokita:

Attorney General Todd Rokita invites Hoosiers to visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov and see what treasures may await you. “It’s my office’s commitment to return unclaimed property to Hoosiers,” Attorney General Rokita said.

Last year, Attorney General Rokita’s Unclaimed Property Division returned $62 million to Hoosiers, and you could be next. Check out some of the types of property that might go unclaimed:

Unclaimed wages or commissions

Money orders

Safety deposit box contents

Savings and checking accounts

Refunds

Overpayments such as:

Credit card balances

Cell phone bills

DMV payments

Once unclaimed property is in its custody, the Unclaimed Property Division conducts an outreach effort to locate the rightful owners or heirs.

Individuals and/or businesses have 25 years in which to claim money once it is reported to the Unclaimed Property Division.

Just this year we’ve already returned over $21 million to Hoosiers, with nearly $800 million just waiting to be claimed.

So be sure to check IndianaUnclaimed.gov or text CLAIM to 46220 to search your name, family, or business. You can also contact the Unclaimed Property Division at (866) 462-5246 or updmail@atg.in.gov.

Like this: Like Loading...