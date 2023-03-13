Haldeman accused of masturbating in front of children at apartment complex

From the Greene County Sheriff’s Office:

A Linton man, later identified as Elijah R. Haldeman, faces a Class A Misdemeanor of Public Indecency charge after being accused of openly masturbating in the middle of several local apartments.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Department, through Deputy Sergeant Jordon Allor, made a Probable Cause Affidavit, saying on the evening of February 18th, 2023, that a concerned and neighboring father called into dispatch and the following occurred:

A male wearing a dark-colored shirt and underwear, showing his genitals in the parking lot of the Golf Course Apartments, located about 960 W in Linton. where children where present, pulled his penis out and started masturbating.

A fellow tenant told Haldeman to go back to his mother’s apartment, while his grey sweatpants lie on the ground in the middle of the road. After describing his underwear being blue, along with a black long-sleeved shirt he was wearing, police approached the apartment that he was apparently living in where Haldeman’s mother, Shelly, stated “I don’t know what he is on, I think it’s KD, man.”

Lots of screaming and yelling occurred prior to the incident, the elder Haldemen told the local police. Once inside the apartment, police said they observed Elijah sitting on the floor, making noises, not speaking, but sweating profusely, and in an excited state of delirium. After breathing heavily and refusing to comply with police commands with threats of tazing him, Elijah eventually complied by laying on his stomach, allowing police to handcuff his hands behind his back without tazing him.

Elijah went to the local hospital due to his unusual behavior, police wrote, and thoughts he may be overdosing on an unknown controlled substance. His mother continually asked him if he had smoked “spice” and he said “yes” but due to his bizarre mentality, the probable cause affividavit questions his admission.

Once out of the hospital, an ‘Immediate Detention Form” was filed. Later, Haldeman’s mother, Shelly, produced the sweatpants to local police, along with a white metal smoking device found near his pants.

