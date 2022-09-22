Indiana State Police investigating death of Petersburg man in Pike County

From the Indiana State Police – Evansville District:

In Pike County, Indiana State Police detectives are currently investigating the death of Tim Gregory, age 68, of Petersburg. On Tuesday, September 20th, at approximately 3:45 p.m., Petersburg Police responded to his apartment located at 611 Main Street to check on his welfare. When police arrived, they found Gregory dead inside his apartment.

An autopsy was performed earlier this afternoon and the Pike County Coroner ruled the manner of death as undetermined. This is an on-going investigation.

Anyone with information concerning this investigation is encouraged to contact the Indiana State Police at (812) 867-2079 or (800) 852-3970. Anyone with information can remain anonymous.

All defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

