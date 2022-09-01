Underage impaired driver arrested after driving 100 MPH on US 41 in Gibson County

FROM THE INDIANA STATE POLICE – EVANSVILLE DISTRICT:

In Gibson County last night, August 31st, at approximately 11:30 p.m., Trooper Vennekotter was patrolling US 41 near County Road 550 South when he observed a vehicle passing other vehicles southbound at a high rate of speed. Trooper Vennekotter utilized his radar and clocked the 2011 Hyundai Sonata at 100 mph.

The vehicle was eventually stopped on Coalmine Road at US 41. The driver was identified as Haley Goodmon, age 18, of Evansville. Vennekotter detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage inside the vehicle, and the driver displayed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests.

Arrested: Haley Goodmon, age 18, of Evansville

Further investigation revealed Goodmon had consumed alcohol and smoked marijuana prior to the traffic stop. She refused to submit to a chemical test though. She was arrested and taken to the Gibson County Jail where she is currently being held on bond.

Arrested and Charges:

Haley Goodmon, 18, Evansville, IN

Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, Class A Misdemeanor Reckless Driving, Class C Misdemeanor Illegal Consumption of an Alcoholic Beverage, Class C Misdemeanor

Arresting Officer: Trooper Vennekotter, Indiana State Police

Assisting Officer: Trooper Hurley, Indiana State Police

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

