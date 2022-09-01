Single vehicle accident on State Road 63 claims one life

FROM THE INDIANA STATE POLICE – PUTNAMVILLE DISTRICT:

In Sullivan County recently, on August 30th, 2022, at approximately 10:45 a.m., the Indiana State Police Putnamville Post responded to the area of State Road 63 at County Road 1075 North, to investigate a single vehicle accident that claimed the life of one individual.

Preliminary investigation by Trooper Justin Bell revealed that a 2006 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by Allen L. Clough, age 70, of Shelburn, Indiana, was traveling northbound on State Road 63 near County Road 1075 North. A structural issue with the truck caused Clough to lose control. The pickup truck traveled to the east side of State Road 63 running off the roadway and into an earth embankment, causing it to roll. The truck eventually came to a rest on its top. The impact from the accident caused fatal injuries to Clough.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a contributing factor of the accident.

The accident is being reconstructed by Senior Trooper Tim Rader of the Putnamville Post with the assistance of other troopers.

The family has been notified.

Assisting Agencies: Sullivan County Coroner’s Office and Frye Towing.

