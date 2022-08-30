Free fishing on ‘National Hunting & Fishing Day’

From the Indiana Department of Natural Resources:

On September 24th celebrate National Hunting & Fishing Day, which honors the sportsmen and women whose recreational activities have positively impacted fish and wildlife conservation.

Want to celebrate the day out by the water? September 24th is also the last Free Fishing Day of 2022!

On Free Fishing Days, Indiana residents can fish Indiana’s public waters without a fishing license or trout/salmon stamp. As fall begins in Indiana, invite your friends and family to join you outdoors and spend time together.

Featured photo by Lum3n from Pexels

