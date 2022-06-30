Sullivan County to Hire Deputy Sheriff

From the Office of Clark Cottom, Sullivan County Sheriff

According to the Sullivan County Sheriff, Clark Cottom, his office is creating an eligibility list for the position of Merit Deputy Sheriff. Deputies have a state-mandated pension; receive annual pay raises, plus longevity increases after four years of service. Merit Deputies work 10-hour shifts with a four day weekend every other weekend.

Applicants must be at least 21 years of age, with no arrests for a felony, or any crime involving domestic violence. Applicants will undergo an initial background check, physical agility testing, and aptitude testing. Those continuing on will participate in a series of interviews, followed by an extensive background check, including employment and credit history. Polygraph screening and psychological testing will also be conducted.

Employees will have access to a generous health insurance package, plus earn paid vacation and sick leave, as well as time for recognized holidays. Starting salary, including uniform allowance, is $51,755.

Deputies have opportunities to attend a variety of specialized training courses, and have opportunities to work and train in specialized areas such as criminal investigations, training instructor and K9 officer.

To complete an application click on the link here. Questions should be directed to: employment@sullivancounty.in.gov

Applications must be received on or before Friday, July 29th, 2022.

Featured photo by Pixabay from Pexels

