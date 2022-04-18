Linton-Chamber of Commerce acquires former hospital property

The Linton-Stockton Chamber of Commerce unleased its quarter-million dollars of cash war chest to acquire another parcel from the Greene County General Hospital, which formerly housed Dr. Elizabeth Mateos, MD, until her her retirement. The parcel is located at the northwest corner of 4th Street NE and Highway 54.

The transaction reportedly occurred on 12/10/21, for a total of $75,000, according to courthouse records.

We reached out to The Chamber on April 11th for comment, which is now a week ago, with no comment received to date. So, we are unsure of the intentions of the purchase, although several Chamber members have been sighted at the property.

This story will be updated as it becomes available…

Featured photo provided by Greene County Assessor Records

