Nearby Martin County EMT Arrested

From the Indiana State Police – Jasper District:

In nearby Martin County, Indiana State Police Detective, Sergeant David Mitchell filed for and received an arrest warrant for Matthew Ray Copeland, age 29, of Shoals, following an investigation into a Battery that allegedly occurred on October 15th, 2021, in Martin County.

The investigation began when the Indiana State Police received information that Copeland had possibly battered a patient that was being transported via ambulance to a local hospital. Upon the conclusion of the investigation by Detective Sergeant David Mitchell, all findings were turned over to a Special Prosecutor for review. As a result, Prosecuting Attorneys, Chris Gall and Stan Levco, filed the following charges in Martin County Court:

Official Misconduct, Level 6

Felony Intimidation, Level 6 Felony

Battery, Class B Misdemeanor

On March 8th, 2022 Copeland turned himself in to the Martin County Jail.

Indiana State Police remind that all charges are merely allegations, and all criminal defendants should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

