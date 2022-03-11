Ellettsville man arrested for child porn, bestiality, & drug charges too

In Monroe County recently, Troopers with the Indiana State Police Bloomington District and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) arrested an Ellettsville man on charges of Child Pornography, Bestiality, and Drug Charges.

The investigation by the Indiana State Police ICAC began when a cyber tip was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The cyber tips and subsequent investigation by Trooper Robert Whyte ultimately led to an arrest warrant being issued for Jonathan P. Campbell, 41 years old from Ellettsville, for the following charges,

Four Counts of Possession of Child Pornography; Under 12 Years of Age, Level 5 Felony

Four Counts of Possession of Child Pornography, Level 6 Felony

One Count of Bestiality, Level 6 Felony

One Count of Possession of a Narcotic (Psilocybin), Level 6 Felony

One Count Possession of Marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor

One Count Possession of Paraphernalia, Class C Misdemeanor

Trooper Whyte was assisted by Bloomington District Sergeant Portteus, Sergeant Russell, Sergeant Crozier, Trooper Deel, Trooper Van Arsdale, and Trooper Cox. Trooper Whyte was also assisted by representatives from the Monroe County Prosecutors Office, Lawrence County Prosecutors Office, and the Indiana Department of Child Services.

Anyone having any information related to crimes against children is encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency or visit the NCMEC website at http://www.missingkids.com/home and find the link to make a CYBERTIPLINE report.

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

