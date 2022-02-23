Ellington: Linton resident gains experience interning at the Statehouse

From the Office of State Representative Jeff Ellington:

Greene County resident Carter Fulk is gaining experience as an intern with State Rep. Jeff Ellington (R-Bloomfield) and his fellow members of the Indiana House of Representatives during the 2022 legislative season.

Fulk with Indiana Representative Ellington

Fulk, from Linton, is the son of Stacy and Jill Fulk. He recently graduated from Anderson University with a Bachelor of Arts in political science and national security.

“This experience has taught me a lot about the important issues facing our community and state,” Fulk said. “I have really honed my research and communications skills, and I am more prepared for what post-grad life will look like for me.”

As a policy intern, Dellinger analyzes amendments and bills, helps prepare committee reports for legislators and researches Indiana Code for the caucus.

“With this internship, Carter is taking deep dives into important policies impacting public safety, the economy, workforce development, and so much more,” Ellington said. “As an intern with the policy team, his work helps legislators as we craft and vote on proposals. Carter is a hard worker and I look forward to seeing where his future takes him.”

Each year, the House of Representatives offers paid internship opportunities to college students, law school students, graduate students and recent college graduates for the duration of each legislative session.

Visit IndianaHouseRepublicans.com/internship for more information about the House Republican internship program

