Fire in Dugger claims a least one life

A major fire in Dugger, Indiana called for Linton firefighting units to respond, as well. The former United Methodist Church in Dugger, located at 8065 Church Street, was engulfed in flames earlier this afternoon. Firefighters responding to the scene say at least one body has been recovered, although this is yet to be confirmed. Scott Murdock is listed as the current owner in public records; Murdock purchased the property in 2014, according to said records. More information will be updated as it becomes available.

