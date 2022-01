The Linton Boys’ Basketball team narrowly fell to Terre Haute North at the Classic, 47-45. Some photo highlights include: (1.) Miner Cheer Squad pre-game, (2.) Logan Webb for an easy two, (3.) Joey Hart steals the ball from Terre Haute North, (4.) Webb shoots from afar, (5.) Joey Hart gets sideways to score, and (6.) Senior Drew Smith takes the runner-up trophy.

Featured photo is Joey Hart talking to the Miners before running out on the court. All photos taken by Austin Gordon Photography.

