Photo Highlights – Minnesota beats IU at their last home game, 35-14

Some photo highlights of the last IU home game this season include: (1.) Aidan Rafferty poses for a selfie on Senior Day, (2.) IU Cheer as the flag raises, (3.) Jaylin Williams and Bryant Fitzgerald try and grab a wild interception, (4.) Donaven McCulley hands the ball off to Davion Ervin-Poindexter for a good gain, (5.) Reese Taylor tries to defend a Gophers touchdown, (6.) IU Cheerleaders flying out of a stunt, (7.) Grant Gremel throws the ball out of a sack, and (8.) Hoosier fans cheer for their team.

Featured photo is IU running out on the field. All photos by Austin Gordon Photography.

