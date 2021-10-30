Photo highlights: Miner’s football season ends against Mater Dei, 27-28

The Linton Miner Football season ended last night against Mater Dei with a final score of 27-28 at The Roy. Some photo highlights of the evening include (1.) Linton Miners run onto the field, (2.) Ty Boyd in his defensive stand, (3.) Hunter Gennicks running to the end zone, (5.) Jaydan Miller boots the ball on a punt, and (6.) Hunter Gennicks launches the ball to his receiver.

Featured photo is Jackson Lynn looking for the ball.

All photos taken by Austin Gordon Photography. For high-resolution files and photos of these and other Miner sporting events, you may purchase online here.

