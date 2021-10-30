In Putnam County 12 pounds of suspected fentanyl seized in traffic stop

In Putnam County yesterday about 11:45 a.m., an Indiana State Trooper observed a Ford Taurus near the 42-mile marker eastbound on Interstate 70 that was following too close with improper brake lights. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Polo Huereca-Rivera, age 40, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

During the course of the traffic stop, the trooper observed criminal indicators and a consent to search revealed approximately 12 pounds of suspected fentanyl with an estimated street value of $250,000.

Evidence collected at the scene

Huereca-Rivera was taken into custody and transported to the Putnam County Jail.

Arrested: Polo Huereca-Rivera, age 40, of Oklahoma City, OK

Arrested and Charges: Polo Huereca-Rivera

Dealing a Narcotic Drug, Level 2 Felony

Possession of a Narcotic Drug, Level 3 Felony

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

