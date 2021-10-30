Impaired driver arrested on US 41 after driving 107 mph in stolen vehicle

In Knox County last night, at approximately 9:00, Trooper Buchanan stopped the driver of a 2013 Dodge Avenger for traveling north on US 41 near the 50 mile-marker at 107 mph. The driver was identified as Peggy Gallegos, age 41, of Lenoir City, Tennessee.

During the traffic stop, Gallegos displayed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests. Further investigation revealed Gallegos was under the influence of amphetamines and the vehicle she was driving had been reported stolen out of Tennessee.

Gallegos was arrested and taken to the Knox County Jail where she is currently being held on bond.

Theft – Possession of Stolen Vehicle, Level 6 Felony Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, Class A Misdemeanor Reckless Driving, Class C Misdemeanor

Arresting Officer: Trooper Brock Buchanan, Indiana State Police

Assisting Agency: Knox County Sheriff’s Office

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

