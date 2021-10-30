Ellington: College Goal Sunday helps with financial aid filing

From the Office of Jeff Ellington, Indiana State Representative – District 62:

College-bound students and their families needing help filling out the FAFSA or Free Application for Federal Student Aid can get assistance at College Goal Sunday from 2-4 p.m. on November 7th at Ivy Tech Community College in Bloomington.

The FAFSA is required for students to be considered for federal and state grants, scholarships and federal student loans at most colleges, universities and vocational/technical schools nationwide. The application must be filed by April 15th for students to be eligible for financial aid.

Those attending College Goal Sunday must bring completed 2020 IRS 1040 tax returns, W-2 Forms and any other 2020 income and benefits information. A complete checklist of what to bring is available here. Participating students can also enter a drawing for a chance to win 1 of 5 scholarships worth $1,000 each.

In the last 30 years, College Goal Sunday has helped almost 100,000 Hoosier students and their families complete the FAFSA correctly and on time. Click here for more information.

