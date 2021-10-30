Erin’s Purpose receives grant from UDWI’s community fund

From the Utilities District of Western Indiana REMC:



Recently, the Utilities District of Western Indiana REMC’s Community Fund donated over $13,000 across nine local organizations in September, including $3,000 to Erin’s Purpose for its youth center construction.

Founded in 2020, Erin’s Purpose is a faith-based organization that works to empower youth in the Greene County community. After losing her daughter Erin to suicide, Terri Neighbors launched the non-profit in Erin’s honor to help save the lives of those who are living, or help them find a purpose for their lives.

“Life is so awesome and we are meant to have an abundant life,” Neighbors said. “I just want everyone that I come into contact with to know and to feel this and to believe it.”

The grant received by Erin’s Purpose will be used to reimburse the organization for the investment made to remodel its youth center. The center, located in Bloomfield, is a space that offers support groups, meals and counseling and service opportunities. A weekly community group, Overflow, is offered on Tuesday nights where a meal is shared before breaking into groups for bible studies.

Erin’s Purpose is always in need of community volunteers and financial sponsors. To learn how to get involved, visit Erin’s Purpose on Facebook.

“Community groups working together is a big component of what we want to instill at Erin’s Purpose. I believe there is power in numbers and when a community, whether it’s group organizations, churches, businesses or individuals, comes together for good, powerful things can happen; individual growth, community growth, and healing can happen,” Neighbors said.

The grant was given as part of UDWI’s Community Fund, a non-profit organization created by the cooperative that provides members with an avenue to make a difference in their communities. The program allows members to round up their energy bills to the next whole dollar to create the funds. Then, the community fund board awards the amount collected to local organizations.

“As a committee, the Community Fund discusses and evaluates each application. We try and fund areas of need, primarily those groups and organizations that provide some sort of service that is needed in our district,” said UDWI Board Member John Royal. “Since Erin’s Purpose began, it has grown in large part to the people behind it and because it is one of the few resources for kids and young adults in our surrounding communities. We feel it is a worthy cause and greatly needed resource.”

Other recipients of Community Fund grants in September included: Carnegie Heritage & Arts Center of Greene County, Inc., God’s Hands In Action, Greene County Ambulance Service, Lawrence County Cancer Patient Services, People & Animal Learning Services (PALS), Spencer Pride, Inc., Stone City Alliance for Recovery and Hope, Inc., and White River Valley Middle School Drama Club.

The UDWI Community Fund is now accepting applications for its next grant cycle. All non-profit businesses in UDWI’s service area are encouraged to apply. Please visit UDWI’s website to learn more about the program and to start an application.

