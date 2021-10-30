Spookfest 2021 highlights The Carnegie in a low drizzle this year

Lots of the spooks, goblins, and other interesting characters abounded during the 2021 Spookfest in downtown Linton. A spook-tacular parade originated at the Linton-Stockton High School and ended and the Carnegie Heritage & Arts Center.

Mostly small children, but a few group entries, vied for prizes awarded by the judges, including various ghost, ghouls, witches, and more:

Event organizer Amanda Louzan Smith is pictured with her MC for the evening Patty Danner, as well as assistant Jenny Bradberry (center). Further below, several ghouls, goblins, and other characters in the mix:

