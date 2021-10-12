Indiana State Police arrest 70-year old man in Sullivan County with two pounds of meth

From the Indiana State Police – Putnamville District:

In Sullivan County yesterday evening, Trooper Justin Bell was patrolling in the area of US 41 and County Road 1125 North. Trooper Bell stopped a pickup truck for exceeding the posted speed limit, and the driver was identified as Terry L. Frakes, age 70, of Farmersburg, Indiana.

Criminal activity was detected by the Trooper, so the Jasonville Police Department was requested for assistance with a canine. The canine alert was given to officers during the course of the traffic stop. A subsequent search of the vehicle discovered Frakes was in possession of illegal contraband.

Frakes then gave consent for his residence to be searched, as well. During the course of his residence being searched officers discovered two pounds (900 grams) of methamphetamine, digital scales, US currency, and drug paraphernalia. The elderly man was arrested and taken into custody and transported to the Sullivan County jail where he is currently detained.

Photo of evidence collected

Police say that an average dose of methamphetamine ranges between ¼ gram and 1 gram, so Frakes had enough methamphetamine to distribute between 900 to 3,600 doses.

Assisting: Trooper Rondell Shelton, Indiana State Police Drug Enforcement Section, Jasonville Police Officer Andrew Dugay and canine Blitz.

Arrested and Charges: Terry Frakes, age 70, Farmersburg, Indiana

Dealing Methamphetamine, Felony 2

Possession of Methamphetamine, Felony 3

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, C Misdemeanor

Anyone with information regarding illegal drugs is encouraged to contact the Indiana State Police Putnamville Post at (765) 653-5272. All calls are confidential and could save a life

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Photos are courtesy of the Indiana State Police

