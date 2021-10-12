Impaired driver arrested with drugs after being stopped on I-69 for driving 104 mph

From the Indiana State Police – Evansville District:

This past Friday evening, at approximately 5:00 p.m., Trooper Angermeier was patrolling Interstate 69 near the 48-mile marker when he observed a 2007 Dodge Charger traveling southbound at a whopping 104 mph.

Trooper Angermeier conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Sergio Weathers, age 31, of Evansville.

During the traffic stop, a strong odor of raw marijuana was detected inside the vehicle. A search revealed approximately 90 grams of marijuana.

Photo of evidence collected

The driver displayed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests, too. Further investigation revealed Weathers had a blood alcohol content of 0.15% and was under the influence of marijuana. Weathers was arrested and taken to the Pike County Jail where he is currently being held on bond.

Arrested and Charges:

Sergio Weathers, age 31, Evansville, IN

Driving While Intoxicated, Class A Misdemeanor Reckless Driving, Class C Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana with a Prior Conviction, Level 6 Felony

Arresting Officer: Trooper Brayden Angermeier, Indiana State Police

Assisting Officer: Trooper Dustan Stein, Indiana State Police

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Featured photo by Pixabay from Pexels; evidence photo was courtesy the Indiana State Police – Evansville District

