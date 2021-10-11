Linton’s Spookfest offers a parade, costume contest, and more

Linton’s 2021 Spookfest will be on Saturday, October 30th with its traditional kick-off parade at 6:00pm. The parade route will begin at the Linton-Stockton High School and travel to the Carnegie Heritage and Arts Center of Greene County, which is located on the corner of First and East Vincennes Streets.

Registration for the costume contest begins at 5:00pm in front of the high school. The costume contest will begin at 7:00pm, and it will be located at the end of the parade route at the Carnegie.

For dinner, you may want to try out a drive-thru tenderloin dinner from 3-6pm at the bandstand located within Humphreys’ Park.

Featured photo by Toni Cuenca from Pexels

