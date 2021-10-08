Two juveniles arrested for arson in Vigo County

From the Indiana State Police – Putnamville District:

In Vigo County on September 23rd, 2021, Trooper Gerald Stump of the Putnamville State Police Post responded to a residence fire at 1140 North Pointer Street, Terre Haute, Indiana.

Upon his arrival to the residence, he spoke with members of the Seelyville Fire Department who informed him that the residence was abandoned with no electricity, which led them to believe that the fire was possibly arson. Trooper Stump also spoke with witnesses in the area, stating that they observed two juveniles running from the residence prior to them seeing smoke.

Master Trooper Detectives Jason Schofstall and Angie Hahn from the Putnamville State Police Post then took over the investigation. During the course of the investigation it was discovered that two juveniles had allegedly broken into the residence located at 1140 North Pointer Street, damaged property within the residence and set a fire inside.

After a complete review of the investigation the Vigo County Prosecutor’s Office requested a warrant to be issued for the two juveniles’ arrest. Arrest warrants were issued by the Vigo County Juvenile Court. Both juveniles were taken into custody without incident and transported to the Vigo County Juvenile Detention Center.

Arrested and Charges:

14-year-old male, Terre Haute, IN

Arson, Level 4 Felony Burglary, Level 4 Felony Criminal Mischief Damage is at Least $50,000, Level 6 Felony Criminal Trespass, Class A Misdemeanor

13-year-old male, Terre Haute, IN

Arson, Level 4 Felony Burglary, Level 4 Felony Criminal Mischief Damage is at Least $50,000, Level 6 Felony Criminal Trespass, Class A Misdemeanor

Assisting Agencies: Vigo County Sheriff’s Department, Terre Haute Police Department, State Fire Marshal, and Seelyville Fire Department.

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Featured photo by moein moradi from Pexels

Like this: Like Loading...