Some photo highlights from the Lady Miner’s win over the Lakers on Pink Night, include: (1.) A hovering Jaylee Hayes swings towards the ball, (2.) Audrey Warrick runs out-of-bounds to save the ball, (3.) Kylie Cooksey setting up a hit, and (4.) Gentry Warrick beats the ball over the net.

Featured photo is Neely Brown ready to bat the ball over the net.

Like this: Like Loading...