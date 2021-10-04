Facebook died today

For hours and hours earlier today, the otherwise decentralized Facebook login routes were mostly all blocked.

Facebook hasn’t come out with an official explanation yet, but Facebook, along with its related products, have been out for hours upon hours users have complained.

What is believed to have happened is, not necessarily an organized hack, but rather the “border gateway protocol” has been affected, which works as a decentralized postal service, let’s call it, which no one really has control over, but is a way information travels — and, ironically similar to cryptocurrency, we understand, as well.

The Lintonian may or may not utilize Facebook in the future to highlight its stories, as it has in the past. With or without Facebook, please continue to visit www.TheLintonian.com for your news in southern Indiana!

