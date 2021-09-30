Indiana State Police makes yet another methamphetamine dealing arrest

From the Indiana State Police:

On Thursday, September 30th, 2021, the Indiana State Police Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (All Crimes Enforcement Section) and ISP Drug Enforcement Detectives concluded a lengthy investigation by arresting a Mitchell man for multiple drug related offenses. ISP had received information that John E. Jones, age 58, of Mitchell, Indiana, was dealing methamphetamine in and around the Mitchell area.

ISP was able to establish probable cause that Jones was in possession of methamphetamine at his residence in the 300 block of West Frank Street. They applied for a search warrant, which was signed and issued by the Honorable Judge Robert Cline of Lawrence Superior Court 2.

Indiana State Police DES detectives, along with Sgt. Greg Day, Trp. Chance Humphrey, Trp. Caleb Garvin, and LCPD Captain Andrew Phillips executed the search warrant. Upon entry into the residence, troopers observed Jones attempting to flush methamphetamine down the toilet. However, Jones was unsuccessful in his attempt. During the search of the residence, troopers located approximately 4 grams of methamphetamine, hypodermic syringes, drug paraphernalia, and evidence of dealing.

Arrested and Charges: John E. Jones, 58, Mitchell, IN

Dealing Methamphetamine Under 5 Grams with a Prior Conviction, Level 3 Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine with a Prior Conviction, Level 5 Felony

Possession of Hypodermic Syringe, Level 6 Felony

Obstruction of Justice, Level 6 Felony

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, C Misdemeanor

Anyone with illegal drug activity information is requested to call the Indiana State Police Bloomington Post at (812)332-4411, the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office tip line at (812) 545-4700, or send an email to drugactivity@lawrencecounty.in.gov. All calls are confidential.

